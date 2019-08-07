

Looking to beat the heat at the beach? You might have to pick and choose where you go across Windsor-Essex.

Swimming is only recommended at three area beaches this week after water testing samples were processed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Cedar beach Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach are open, while The E. coli counts at all the rest are above recommended levels.

Holiday beach remains closed due to unsafe beach conditions.

The health unit says erosion is making the beach unsafe and could result in injuries.