WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is looking for ideas and feedback from residents for a new splash pad to be built at Fontainebleau Park.

The city is moving ahead with plans to build the splash pad and have launched a virtual public consultation for residents to share their thoughts on the new facility.

“Windsor City Council has long recognized the value of our parks infrastructure and services; that is why I’m so pleased that this year council is investing a record $17.5 million toward improving and upgrading our parks and recreation infrastructure,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release. “We know that these are the kind of amenities that inspire community pride, raise a city’s quality of life and increase our competitiveness when it comes to attracting and retaining new talent and investments.”

An online Fontainebleau Park survey is now open to collect opinions on potential themes and on-site features. The city says all comments will be used to inform the final design. The survey will be open until April 2.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak is adding $200,000 of ward funds toward busing the $400,000 splash pad which will be the first of its kind for Ward 8 when it opens in the summer of 2022, the city says.

“Residents have waited a long time for this day, and I am happy to be contributing $200,000 from my ward funds to help make this splash pad a reality for all the families and children in Fontainebleau who have been dreaming and wishing for this in our community,” said Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak. “You deserve it, and today is the start of our splash pad dream becoming a reality.”

There are currently nine splash pads operated by the city throughout Windsor, a 10th splash pad will open this Summer at Forest Glade Park.