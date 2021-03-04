WINDSOR, ONT. -- The public will have a chance to meet the artist who will produce a piece welcoming travellers on the Windsor side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are holding an online public meeting with Sara Graham 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm March 9.

Her work will be meant to display positive imagery and colour.

The public will discover more details and have an opportunity to share their opinion on the artistic facade planned for the Energy Complex Building.

Registration is open until March 8, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. online.

According to organizers, this artistic commission is part of a larger effort to incorporate public art and other forms of cultural and historical recognition into the project.