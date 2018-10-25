

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down for one week.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy tells CTV News the plant will be closed next week.

Cassidy adds feeder plants will be impacted and have also been notified.

According to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin, the reason for the closure is so that the automaker can adjust inventory. The plant makes the new Pacifica.

As of now, production is scheduled to resume on Nov. 5.

Cassidy says the week-long shut down will primarily impact new workers.

“Ultimately when you have a lay off in the assembly plant, it negatively affects not just our members but it will impact all of Windsor-Essex County,” says Cassidy.

The skilled trades and apprentices are still expected to report to work during the plant shut down.