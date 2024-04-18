WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One person taken to hospital, dog and birds rescued from house fire

    Windsor fire crews responded to a call on Alexis Road on April 18, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire crews responded to a call on Alexis Road on April 18, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    One person has been taken to hospital after Windsor fire crews responded to a house on Alexis Road.

    The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. and multiple units responded.

    The fire was declared out shortly after crews arrived.

    Firefighters on scene also rescued a dog and some birds from inside the house.

    There is no word on how the fire started or a possible damage estimate.

