Looming strike at Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation

    A rally in front of Windsor City Hall Monday morning warned of a looming strike at the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation.

    CUPE Local 543 members maintain, repair and administer affordable housing in the region.

    According to Unit Chair Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale, working conditions have gotten worse since their contract expired, and safety is an ongoing concern.

    Back in May, workers voted 96 per cent in favour of strike action. A conciliation date is set for July 12.

