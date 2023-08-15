One person taken to hospital after shooting on Pierre Avenue

Windsor police say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting near the Walkerville area.

Officers are conducting an active investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue on Tuesday afternoon

Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice, if possible. Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)