One person suffers life-threatening injuries after east Windsor crash
Windsor police responded to the collision at Seminole Street and George Avenue in Windsor, Ont., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 11:52AM EST
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in east Windsor.
Windsor police responded to the collision at Seminole Street and George Avenue at 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
The road re-opened after about six hours.