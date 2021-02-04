WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 30-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent last week.

Chatham-Kent police received a call of a collision on Cochrane Line in Orford Township on Friday, Jan. 29 at 4:28 p.m.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The Traffic Unit took over the investigation at the time due to the severity of the injuries.

On Wednesday, officers say the driver succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Chatham-Kent Police are extending their condolences to the family of the deceased, but will not be releasing the identity of the driver out of respect for the family.