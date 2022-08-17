One person sent to hospital after accidental east Windsor house fire

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.

Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

There appeared to be substantial damage to the main floor. Fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning combing through the debris.

Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Fire prevention officer Mike Coste says one person was taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, the damage is estimated at $200,000.

One person is displaced.

With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.