One person displaced after Windsor apartment fire
Cencourse Project Inc. Senior Living apartment building at 659 Dufferin Place in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 6:32AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 12:37PM EST
No one was injured but one person is without their home after an apartment fire in Windsor.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.
Firefighters were called to the Cencourse Project Inc. Senior Living apartment building at 659 Dufferin Place Sunday evening after fire was reported in a fourth floor unit.
Crews quickly extinguished the blaze keeping damage to a minimum.
The cause has been listed as undetermined.