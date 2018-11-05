

CTV Windsor





No one was injured but one person is without their home after an apartment fire in Windsor.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Firefighters were called to the Cencourse Project Inc. Senior Living apartment building at 659 Dufferin Place Sunday evening after fire was reported in a fourth floor unit.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze keeping damage to a minimum.

The cause has been listed as undetermined.