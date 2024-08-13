WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One person dead after industrial incident

    Integrity HD in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Integrity HD in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    One person has been killed following an industrial incident in Windsor.

    The Ministry of Labour and Windsor police were called to Integrity HD on Devon Drive on Monday.

    The ministry said a worker was fatally injured by a piece of machinery and an inspector has been assigned to the case.

    One order and one requirement have been issued to the employer, Integrity HD.

    The investigation is ongoing.

