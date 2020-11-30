WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and residents are once again being asked to reduce close contacts.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,637 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,134 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

5 cases are healthcare workers

1 case is in the agri-farm sector

25 are under investigation

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette is urging residents to reduce close contacts outside the home.

"Because if I'm a case and I have several people that live with me, the likelihood of passing it onto them is very high and they could become cases and we know that transmission does occur in the household," says Marentette.

She says every case will likely have some high risk contacts.

"If those high-risk contacts become cases, it all makes sense," says Marentette. "So decreasing your number of contact is what people need to do."

WECHU says there are 424 active cases. Sixteen people are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.

Over the weekend, the health unit reported 89 new cases of the virus and one new death.

There have been 79 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Outbreaks

There are 16 active outbreaks in the region.

New outbreaks have been declared on the seventh floor of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus and the Tayfour Campus of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

There are also seven workplace outbreaks, three long-term care outbreaks, two community outbreaks, two school outbreaks.