WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases, Sunday, an increase of three cases from Saturday.

Two of the three cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, while one is under investigation.

As of Sunday, there have been 2,384 resolved cases and 74 deaths.

Currently there is one retirement home outbreak and one outbreak in the manufacturing sector.

As of Saturday in Ontario, there are 43,003 cases of COVID-19 and 38,847 recovered cases, as well as 2,811 deaths.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada said, "In terms of age, the trend of increased COVID-19 activity among younger individuals has continued for many weeks, with people under 40 year of age accounting for over 62 per cent..."

In Canada there are 131,495 total cases, 116,136 recovered cases, and 9,143 deaths being reported as of Saturday.