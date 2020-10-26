WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports just one new case of COVID-19 in the region.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,795 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2687 people who have recovered.

The new case is still under investigation.

“We must not take these numbers lightly, and really focus on the prevention,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health.

He says the region is not seeing the same increases that other areas and it’s due to following public health guidelines.

Over the weekend, there were 13 new cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.WECHU says there are still two outbreaks - one in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville and one in a construction workplace in Lakeshore. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.