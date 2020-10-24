WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

Of the six cases, two are local healthcare workers, two are close contacts of confirmed cases and two are community acquired.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,787 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,686 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 25 cases are considered active and there are two people with the virus currently in the hospital.

WECHU says there now two workplace outbreaks — one in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville and another at a construction workplace in Lakeshore.

A workplace outbreak is defined as two or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 “within a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.”

There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.