WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the seven cases, one is a close contact of a confirmed case while six are still being investigated, the health unit says.

As of Sunday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,794 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,686 people who have recovered.

Meanwhile, Ontario has reported 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 province wide, the highest number of single day infections.

WECHU says there are 32 active cases locally and there are currently two people in the hospital with the virus.

There two workplaces experiencing outbreaks — one in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville and another at a construction workplace in Lakeshore.

There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.