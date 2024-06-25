WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'One Day Soon' Tom Jones will return to Windsor

    Tom Jones performs at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Tom Jones performs at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Legend Tom Jones is coming to The Colosseum Stage in September. The “It’s Not Unusual” singer returns for his Ages and Stages tour on Sept. 9.

    His latest release, Surrounded by Time, will come to life as he performs songs he’s had set aside for years.

    If you’re looking to attend, tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on Caesars Windsor’s website or through Ticketmaster. Alternatively, the box office is open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. All attendees must be 19 years or older.

    Caesars Rewards members will be invited to the presale, beginning on Wednesday.

