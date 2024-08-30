WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One beach closed, warning signs posted at three others

    Seacliff Beach in Leamington, Ont., on June 7, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Seacliff Beach in Leamington, Ont., on June 7, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the beach water testing results for this week.

    The sampling date was Wednesday, Aug. 28.

    WECHU says warning signs are posted at three beaches:

    • Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach
    • Point Pelee North West Beach
    • Seacliff Beach

    Swimming is not recommended at the those beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher.

    Closed signs are posted at Holiday Beach because E. coli counts exceed 1000.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News