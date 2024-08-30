One beach closed, warning signs posted at three others

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the beach water testing results for this week.

The sampling date was Wednesday, Aug. 28.

WECHU says warning signs are posted at three beaches:

Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach

Point Pelee North West Beach

Seacliff Beach

Swimming is not recommended at the those beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher.

Closed signs are posted at Holiday Beach because E. coli counts exceed 1000.