Anyone interested in buying the old Windsor Jail can put in a bid.

The building at 378 Brock St. is listed for sale at $1.

The property listing says it is being sold on an “as is, where is” basis without representation or warranty by the seller or broker.

Offers will be reviewed only after a 30-day MLS advertising period and begin on Nov. 23.

The 33,000 square foot historic building was built in 1925, but its history dates back 1796. The jail closed in 2014 when the South West Detention Centre opened.

Here's a look inside the former Windsor Jail before it is fully decommissioned.

Local historian Terry Kennedy wants a place to showcase Windsor's west end past, citing how prominent Sandwich Town is to Canada's rich history.

"I believe it should be a museum for the neighbourhood,” says Kennedy. “We've been promised this not only 20 years ago, but 30 years and 40 years and we've been waiting and waiting."

Infrastructure Ontario manages the property on behalf of the province.

“We're hoping someone comes up with an innovative solution and they can see a future for this building,” says Infrastructure Ontario spokesperson Ian McConachie.

McConachie tells CTV News they're looking for the best value for the property and hopes it will become a functioning place for the community.

"We are going to accept the best offer on behalf of the tax payers of Ontario so when those offers come in up until November 23 we will open them and we'll determine which offer is the best value for the people of Ontario and proceed with that purchaser."

The province is also selling the former registry office and the parking lot at Mackenzie Hall.

Starting on Thursday, the parking lot will no longer be made available.