

The Canadian Press





A former Windsor Spitfires assistant coach collapsed behind the bench at an OHL game in Barrie.

Now head coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs, Dave Matsos was taken to the hospital after collapsing on his team's bench Saturday night in a game against the Barrie Colts.

Near the end of the game Matsos collapsed on the bench and was attended to by paramedics, who were on site.

Matsos was alert and reponsive and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 44-year-old served as Windsor's assistant coach in 2017-18 and is in his 10th season coaching in the OHL.

Hamilton was leading 4-2 when the game was called.