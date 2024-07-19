WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with failing to provide breath sample

    Windsor Police
    Windsor police say an off-duty officer has been charged after refusing to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop.

    Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and North Service Road East on Thursday.

    Police say the motorist refused to take an approved roadside screening device and was taken into custody.

    Const. Sean Rhoads, who was off duty at the time of the incident, is charged with failure to provide a breath sample.

    He has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

    As the matter is now before the court, police say they will not comment or release further information at this time.

