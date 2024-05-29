WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Off-duty officer stops alleged impaired driver

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say an off-duty officer helped take an alleged impaired driver off the road.

    At 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, an off-duty officer observed a vehicle swerving over the roadway on Nichols Drive in Blenheim.

    The officer followed the vehicle while providing details to the Emergency Communication Centre. The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop and arrested the man on Talbot Trail.

    Uniform officers arrived on the scene and took the man into custody. The man was transported to police headquarters for tests.

    The 58-year-old Leamington man was charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions and a future court date of June 10. His vehicle was towed and impounded.

