Off-duty officer assaulted at Leamington rec centre: OPP

A 29-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an off-duty officer at a recreation facility in Leamington.

Leamington OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre on Wednesday around 6:33 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police say an off-duty police officer was assaulted as they were attempting to arrest the individual.

The individual was eventually placed under arrest, at which time police say he resisted the arrest. The suspect was handcuffed and transported to the Leamington OPP detachment in for processing.

As a result, the 29-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with the following offences:

· Assault with intent to resist arrest

· Assault a Peace Officer

The accused has been released and is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor to answer to the charges.