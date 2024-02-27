NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boy’s AJ McLean coming to Caesars Windsor

WINDSOR
    NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean are team up for a tour that is making a stop at Caesars Windsor.

    The singers hit the Colosseum stage on Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

    The iconic multi-platinum artists are kicking off their legendary limited-city tour beginning in March 2024. Fatone and McLean will be bringing their fan-favourite Number One hits for a nostalgic and unforgettable experience. They will come together on one stage to perform a variety of classic songs and boy band dances, while accompanied by a seven-piece live band.

    "I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds,” said Fatone.

    He said he hopes their fans are ready for a show that'll take them on a journey through the magic of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between.

    “I thought we would just do a few shows to have some fun, but the response so far has been humbling to say the least,” said Fatone.

    Organizers say fans can expect a night of comedy, music, and intimate conversations of never before-told stories from their time on the road.

    "I'm so excited to head out for this round of dates with my friend Joey. The perfect chance to listen to old favourites and share some special new songs that our loyal fans will be the first to hear," said McLean.

    Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

    For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

    Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 AM on Thursday, February 29 to be the first to buy tickets before the public.

