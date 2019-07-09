

CTV Windsor





There may soon be a ‘no wake zone’ along the Detroit River.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says a 'no wake zone' would force boaters to slow down near people's homes and stop waves from crashing into the shoreline and onto people’s properties.

The city plans to approach the Harbour Master to make the request which will be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation.

“What we are asking for, what council approved (Monday) night is asking the minister to allow the port authority to implement a temporary speed limit or no wake zone along the waterfront where there are residence,” says Dilkens.

Dilkens says this would be a temporary move, until water levels drop again.

"We know that the water levels have not crested yet and it could be some time in August before they do, so we are trying to take every step possible to protect the residents who live along Riverside Drive, who are subject to flooding and it is at a serious point right now,” adds Dilkens.

There is currently a ‘no wake zone’ by Peche Island and Lakeview Marina.

A meeting is being scheduled Tuesday between the city, the RCMP, OPP, Windsor police and LaSalle police to discuss the idea and how to enforce it.