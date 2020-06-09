NEWS -- Michigan regulators say Detroit casinos must ban smoking on their gambling floors and limit capacity to 15% initially when they are allowed to open by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board approved minimum reopening guidelines for the commercial casinos Monday, though they remain closed under a gubernatorial order.

Many tribal casinos, which aren't regulated by the state, have already reopened or will do so soon.

Also Monday, a judge ruled that the governor's coronavirus-related workplace safety orders include excessive penalties for violations.

He said the penalties can't exceed a $500 fine and 90-day misdemeanour.