No shortage of events to attend in Windsor-Essex this weekend

The Civic Holiday weekend is here and there is no shortage of things to see and experience in Windsor-Essex.

While many events have been coming back after the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause, the number of options has exploded for the Jul. 30 long weekend.

Here’s a look at six events happening across Windsor-Essex.

Hogs for Hospice

Friday, Jul. 29 to Sunday, Jul. 31

Seacliff Park Amphitheatre in Leamington

Hogs for Hospice is a three-day motorcycle rally in Leamington at the Seacliff Park on Lake Erie. The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, bike games, vendors, beer garden and much more.

Sun Parlour Rodeo

Saturday, Jul. 30 to Sunday, Jul. 31

1835 Road 4 East in Kingsville

The 19th Sun Parlour Rodeo, put on by the Rawhide Rodeo Company, features bronc riding, barrel racing, roping, bull riding and more! Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Tug Across the River

Saturday, Jul. 30 at 4 p.m.

Dieppe Gardens along Windsor’s riverfront

Windsor and Detroit firefighters tell CTV News the annual Tug Across the River competition will see 24 members of their respective fire crews pull a 1500-metre for the ultimate, cross-border battle of attrition. The event was last won by Detroit where the Tug Across the River trophy currently resides. The most recent scorecard between the neighbouring fire crews is 13 to 13.

Minor Baseball Provincial Championships

Saturday, Jul. 30 to Friday, Aug. 5.

Veterans Memorial Park in South Windsor

Windsor’s minor baseball all-star team is hosting the 2022 Minor Provincial Championships. The city will play host to some of the best Little League teams from across the province. Games run from Saturday through next Friday. The public is able to watch the games and purchase food at the concession stand while enjoying the rest of the park and watching the players in action.

Emancipation Jubilee - Sandwich Towne

Saturday, Jul. 30 to Monday, Aug. 1

Caribbean Centre, Sandwich First Baptist Church and Jackson Park

Honouring 90 years since the first Emancipation Day celebration, the Emancipation Jubilee revives that magic by celebrating the vibrancy of the Black communities and individuals that call Windsor and Essex County home. The Black Council of Windsor-Essex will host three days of family-friendly fun, scheduled at three venues, including an historical performance for small children, fashion show, Caribbean dance party, gospel concert, fun and games for all ages, food from the Caribbean and West Africa and a barbecue reminiscent of the Emancipation Celebrations of old and more.

Sant'Ippolito Festival - Ciociaro Club

Sunday, Jul. 31

Ciociaro Club in Oldcastle

Following a gathering for the adoration of the Saint and a prayer service, a procession will be held leading into the Ciociaro Club of Windsor. At 12 p.m., food will be served including Trippa, sausage, pizza, pasta and burgers. The Amici band will also be on hand to play traditional and modern Italian music until the end of the day. The dance floor will also be open. Throughout the day, there will be a magician, face-painting, children’s games, raffles and 50/50 draws. There will also be vendors there serving crepes, popcorn, flavoured ice, and homemade food and desserts.

Chatham-Kent

In the Dresden community of Chatham-Kent, the Ontario Heritage Trust is renaming Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site with a full day of festivities planned for the public to enjoy on Saturday.

The cabin is being renamed because officials are moving away from the negative connotation associated with the “Uncle Tom” name.