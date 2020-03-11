WINDSOR, ONT. -- Significant changes are in store behind the scenes at Windsor’s Brentwood Recovery Home.

The Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network has dissolved Brentwood’s board and appointed a new supervisor.

Mark Walton has been brought down from the Toronto area to supervise the creation and implementation of new policies and administrative procedures.

The change comes after a review was launched on Jan. 14.

Walton says the concerns are squarely focused on procedural issues and stresses there’s no funny business that’s brought him down.

“There is no shady business,” says Walton. “First of all, I’d say what we are focused on is really taking some administrative and governance processes.”

Walton says the review found concerns with the way complaints were being handled.

He stresses complaints are a natural byproduct of the work done at Brentwood.

Walton also says in too many cases the wait times were far too long.

Walton adds there was no single complaint that triggered the review, but instead it was a series.

Walton says the dissolution of the board is necessary when a supervisor is brought in, but adds he will continue to consult the former board members as he puts together a new framework for the recovery home.

He hopes to complete that process in the next four to six months.

“We have no intent on closing Brentwood,”says Walton. “It’s our belief that Brentwood is an absolute required community resource that we want to support.”