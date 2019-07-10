

Brentwood Recovery Home board members and staff are celebrating the opening of four new transitional housing units.

An official opening for the units took place on Wednesday.

Eight more beds are open now and the goal is to open 30-40 more beds to accommodate female/young adult graduates.

Brentwood officials say the on-site transitional housing is in response to what they are hearing from their new graduates who are experiencing increasingly dire results in their search for appropriate housing

Director of development Mark Lennox says each room will have double occupancy and three out of the four units are already occupied.

“It's not a cheap endeavor and we figure each unit will be close to $10,000 for the year," says Lennox.

With almost 100 people in program, Lennox hopes graduates will be able to move on within three months.

"So we have six or seven people graduating every week,” he adds. “Now many of those have a home to go to. An apartment, a family, but there's quite a few that don't."

Officials say there is a shortage of affordable housing in Windsor-Essex, currently there are 4,500 people waiting for social housing in Windsor alone.

Couple this with affordable rental apartments having a vacancy rate of less than two per cent and sky-rocketing rents, and they have a crisis in the making.

Graduation from the program is a critical time on the road to sobriety. It is not the time to be homeless. Often, without continuing housing supports, our graduates end up homeless and that can lead back into the life of addiction.

The Brentwood board saw the need to do whatever they can to increase the odds for new graduates to become free of addiction and reintegrating into our community while on the path of long-term abstinence.