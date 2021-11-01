No rollout plan yet for take-home COVID-19 tests in Windsor-Essex schools

A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Windsor Top Stories