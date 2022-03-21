No reservation required for Windsor public pool fitness starting next Monday

Adults looking to jump into an indoor pool at Windsor's Aquatic Centre or the WFCU Centre for some physical activity will have to continue to book time for at least another week.

"We were hoping to start taking drop-ins today," said Jen Knights, Windsor's executive director of recreation and culture.

Knights blamed the shortage of qualified staff needed to keep people safe in the water as the pandemic made training impossible.

"We weren't able offer Aquatic Leadership Programs to young people who might be interested in becoming lifeguards and swimming instructors,” she said.

Knights says some of the staff at the beginning of the pandemic have moved on or needed to be retrained and newer staff need to go through at least 150 hours of training.

She admitted it is a big commitment for some people.

"We are generally offering training on evenings and weekends, but it's challenging to free up that amount of time with the pressure of school and other activities,” Knights said.

If anyone was interested in taking the course they are encouraged to click on to www.activewindsor.ca.

Still, Knights remained confident of opportunities for drop-in users who want programs like fitness lanes, open adult and aqua fitness classes to begin the week of Mar. 28.

She pointed out, Learn to Swim Parent and Tot, Preschool and Youth programs were able to start Monday.