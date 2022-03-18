No local mask orders expected for Windsor-Essex schools: WECHU
The acting medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said there will be no local mask orders for schools as the provincial guidance changes next week.
The Ontario government is removing mask mandates at most indoor settings, including schools, on March 21.
Acting MOH Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said WECHU is not considering any mandates to schools related to wearing masks, but they will be keeping an eye on the local data.
"Obviously it's something that we'll continue to monitor and continuing dialog with our school board colleagues,” said Nesathurai. “The schools are governed by the school board and the Ministry of Education and they have the responsibilities for the operational aspects of the schools but we'll continue to have dialog with them."
Nesathurai said he doesn’t have specific direction for parents, but they can make the decision based on individual circumstances.
"From my prospective, parents can guide their children based on what they believe it best for their children and if parents choose to direct their children to wear a mask at school, I think that will help the child to the extent and it will help other children in the class and the community overall," Nesathurai said.
Director of the Greater Essex County District School Board Erin Kelly issued a message to parents and students on Friday.
“While some restrictions have been lifted, I believe we must embrace what we have practiced and learned during the pandemic about our personal health and safety and the safety of those around us. It’s important that we keep screening ourselves for symptoms of COVID-19. If you’re sick, it’s best that you stay home and, if necessary, consult your health care provider. Continue to wash your hands and practice respiratory etiquette,” she said.
The board said students and staff will no longer be required to use face masks and other mandated PPE, except in special circumstances.
“However, individuals who decide to continue using the personal protective equipment will be supported in respectful, welcoming and inclusive GECDSB school communities and workplaces,” said the statement.
The Catholic board issued a similar statement stating “the wearing of masks and eye protection will be an individual choice for staff, students and visitors as they will no longer be required; PPE will continue to be provided to school boards by the provincial government and wearing a mask and/or eye protection will be an individual choice.”
The University of Windsor is keeping its vaccination and mask policies in place until at least the end of April.
