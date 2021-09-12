Advertisement
No injuries reported following large barn fire near Blenheim, Ont.
Published Sunday, September 12, 2021 10:15AM EDT
Barn fire near Blenheim, Ont. on Sept. 12, 2021. (@ckfiredept)
LONDON, ONT. -- An early morning fire has destroyed a barn near Blenheim, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to 9064 Horton Line at 4:42 a.m. Sunday.
There were no injuries.
Chatham-Kent Fire Department officials say the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this point and damage is pegged at $250,000.