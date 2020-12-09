Advertisement
No injuries reported after house fire in Leamington
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 8:30AM EST
Leamington firefighters responded to a residential blaze on Talbot Street West in Leamington, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Courtesy Leamington Fire / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Investigators are looking into a house fire in Leamington.
Leamington firefighters responded to a residential blaze on Talbot Street West.
Smoke could be seen pouring from a balcony on the second floor.
No injuries were reported. No word yet on the cause of the fire and the damage estimate.