MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent FIre Department is dealing with a massive fire along the railway tracks by 361 Colborne St. Tuesday evening.

Piles of railway ties could be seen burning near Sass Road, and 27 firefighters along with seven trucks have been called to the scene.

Fire officials tweeted, "Residents in the area are advised to close their windows and doors as there is still heavy black smoke in the area."