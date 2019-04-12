

CTV Windsor





A fire was quickly put out at west Windsor home Thursday evening.

Firefighters arrived on scene to the corner of Wellington Avenue and Wyandotte Street West around 8 p.m. to find heavy flames at the back of the home.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze to the two storey home limiting damages to $10,000.

Fire officials say the fire could have quickly gotten out of control however quick actions by the residents and fire crews helped limit the damage.

No one was injured in the fire. A cause has not been released.