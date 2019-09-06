No injuries in dramatic Walkerville crash
The wreckage of a crash between two cars near Kildare Road and Chilver Road can be seen on September 6, 2019. (Courtesy Owen Cote via Twitter)
Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 5:49PM EDT
A dramatic crash in Windsor’s Walkerville neighbourhood ended without any serious injury.
Windsor police report two vehicles collided in the area of Kildare Road and Richmond Street before 4 p.m. on Friday.
The westbound lane of Kilda Rd. was closed off in the area as emergency crews worked to clear the scene; the area has since been reopened.