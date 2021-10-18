No injuries, $5,000 in damages following west Windsor fire

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor fire officials say a stove was the cause of a blaze in the city’s west end Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road West around 5:30 p.m. for an upgraded working fire.

Crews quickly had the fire out and worked on ventilation.

Officials say it was caused by a stove fire and there were no injuries.

The damage is estimated at $5,000.

Windsor fire crews responded to a blaze in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road West in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (Courtesy OnLocation)