The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has found no evidence of race-fixing at horse tracks in Leamington and Dresden.

The AGCO received a complaint in November about the integrity of harness racing events at both tracks.

“Following that request from the public, the AGCO conducted an investigation. This week that thorough investigation was completed, the AGCO said in a statement to CTV News. “The AGCO has found no evidence to substantiate or support the allegations. “

The chair of the Lakeshore Racing Group, Tom Bain, believed the AGCO would find no wrongdoing

Gary Patterson at Dresden Raceway says he was also disappointed by the allegation.

The AGCO regulates horse racing in Ontario and says it has a mandate to protect the public interest and maintain the fairness and integrity of horse racing.

The AGCO says it encourages anyone with information or concerns about racing to call 519-668-7558 or toll free 1-800-522-2876