You won’t see anyone walking the picket line out front of Motor City Chrysler – as a deal has been reached between management and unionized employees.

It brings an end to a 16-day-long strike that had dozens of workers marching the curb out front of the car dealership with signs.

Unifor local 195 president John Toth says a deal was reached late Wednesday night and members voted on the three year agreement Thursday.

Service staff voted 66 per cent in favour of the new contract, while only 62 per cent of sales personnel said ‘yay.’

Toth tells CTV Windsor the deal will include an eight per cent increase over the life of the contract. He says it’s not the contract everyone wanted, but noted it’s better than what workers were originally presented with.

All staff will return to work at the dealership on Tuesday following Family Day.