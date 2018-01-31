

CTV Windsor





Workers at a Windsor car dealership are on strike.

Members at Motor City Chrysler at 2300 Tecumseh Road East went on strike as of midnight Tuesday.

Unifor Local 195 president John Toth says the sales, service and clerical employees are fighting for respect and against concessions.

Toth says despite numerous bargaining sessions, the company has not moved off of their position for across the board concessions. These include, but are not limited to, claw backs on holidays, benefits, wages and working conditions.

He says if necessary, they will escalate our efforts in the near future.