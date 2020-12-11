WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP seized suspected crack cocaine, cannabis bud, opioids and hash oil after a traffic stop in Leamington.

Two residents from the Greater Toronto Area were stopped on Tuesday at about 1:30 a.m. on Erie St. South.

Police say the officer located the suspected drugs and cash.

A 33-year-old Toronto man and an 18-year-old Brampton women are both charged with unlawfully possessing over 30 grams of cannabis in a public place and possession for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts).

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.