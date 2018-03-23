

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Windsor police of any wrongdoing in the death of a woman in the fall.

Police arrested 26-year-old Marissa Ellis of Chatham on the night of Sept. 4, 2017 outside of the Windsor Public Library and she was taken to the police station.

Police allege the woman was behaving erratically, and EMS transported the woman to hospital.

The woman was released from hospital the following day, but readmitted on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 18, 2017, the woman was taken off life support, and soon after was pronounced dead.

The coroner says Ellis was suffering from brain stem stroke.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any Windsor police officer.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.