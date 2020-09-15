WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,599 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2437 people who have recovered.

Out of the new cases, three are from retirement homes, one is from international travel and one is a close contact.

WECHU says there are 86 active cases and one person is in hospital.

Three retirement homes are in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and four residents with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with the virus.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

