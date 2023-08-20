Newcomers learn how to scare at the scariest house in Windsor

It's the scariest house in town and more actors want to be part of it, including Josephine Cormier who is attending Boo School for the first time.

“It really fascinates me how all this stuff works,” Cormier said. “I came here before too and it was a lot of fun and I love to be part of it.”

She and other would-be scarers are learning that catching people off-guard requires more than saying "Boo!"

“Boo is basically a curse word,” explained production manager Tommy Gagnon.

Instead, actors are taught how to properly scare the daylights out of someone.

“Saying something that can psychologically mess with some people, and that's where the beauty lies, having that ability to come up with something,” said Jaz Morneau, who has enjoyed scaring people for five years and is teaching Boo School this year. “Some people will be quiet. Some people will be, ‘What the heck.’ Giving them the tools to success is very beneficial.”

Cormier has had her eyes opened by the experience.

“I'm learning the left and the right thing how you have to come from the left because people see out of their right eye,” she said. “I never knew that before.”

But such is the art of scaring.

“I'll have a distraction on the right or artwork on the wall that makes you look right but my actor comes from the left to get you,” Gagnon said.

Scarehouse has turned the scare into an art form and is putting the whole Halloween experience together with its biggest expansion in 16 seasons.

“It's a lot of money but we feel comfortable doing it because basically Windsor has embraced Scarehouse so why not bring something new,” said co-owner Shawn Lippert.

They’ve added new attractions including a mirror maze, and have also created a stage with a bar in a 4,000 sq. ft. area called the “dead way.”

Lippert said the reception to their expansion has been exciting with 22 special events booked during the 20 days the Scarehouse is open.

“We just feel comfortable that this is the time to do and put this type of investment in Windsor because we feel as though it's going to pop,” said Lippert.