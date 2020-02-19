WINDSOR -- A new elementary school on Mercer Street now has a name.

Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board approved naming the new school for African-Canadian business owner James L. Dunn, who fought to abolish segregation in Windsor schools.

The naming committee had four options from which to choose.

This was the preferred name.

The new school is being built around the former international playing card factory on Mercer Street.

Irene Moore Davis is a Dunn family descendant and says the decision better reflects the diversity of the community.

“He really fought for equal rights to education in this town something that I think a lot of Windsorites don't even know was an issue at any time really,” says Moore Davis. “He would just be so thrilled to see his legacy as a school board trustee and as a councillor has been honoured in this way.