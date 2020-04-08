New visitor restrictions in place at Windsor Regional Hospital
People line-up on the first day Windsor Regional Hospital's COVID-19 Assessment Centre opened at its Ouellette campus on March 16, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital has put new visitor restrictions in place due to the an increasing number of probable and positive COVID-19 patients in hospital.
Effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, no visitors are allowed into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of either WRH campus.
All other previously announced restrictions remain the same, where one visitor is allowed at any time:
•paediatric patients in ER or as in-patient/out-patient
•mom giving birth
•Neonatal Intensive Care
•palliative patients* in ER or as in-patient
•patient having surgery (not post-surgery)
No other visitors will be allowed and no visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.