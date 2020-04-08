WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital has put new visitor restrictions in place due to the an increasing number of probable and positive COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, no visitors are allowed into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of either WRH campus.

All other previously announced restrictions remain the same, where one visitor is allowed at any time:

•paediatric patients in ER or as in-patient/out-patient

•mom giving birth

•Neonatal Intensive Care

•palliative patients* in ER or as in-patient

•patient having surgery (not post-surgery)

No other visitors will be allowed and no visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.