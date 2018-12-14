

A contentious issue returns to Windsor city council on Monday, regarding fluoride in the water.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is scheduled to present the findings of its oral health report.

The results were made public earlier this week and found that the cost of dental care remains a barrier for the majority of adults, regardless of household income.

The report also states adults without dental insurance were found to be two times more likely to have a dental concern, and almost two and a half times more likely to have a need that affected their comfort when eating or socializing.

Health officials say the report reinforces the need for dental health services, and provides the solid scientific information to consider re-introducing fluoride into municipal drinking water.

Council passed a by-law in 2013 to end the practice.