There is already a backlog of patients wanting to use the brand new "pay what you can" dental clinic at the Downtown Mission in Windsor.

The Al Quesnel Dental Clinic started taking appointments last week, and staff report there is already a waiting list of nearly 100 people.

Sue Pellerito, a registered dental hygienist and team leader at the clinic, told AM800 News they have had people as far away as Sault Ste Marie looking for help.

"These are people who are reaching out, kind of crying out that they are watching their son cry in pain at night because they can't help them,” says Pellerito. “it is desperation truly."

Executive Director Ron Dunn says a full-time dentist has been recruited and will start taking patients on August 13.

Dunn says they are also working with hygienists and assistants to meet the demand in the community.

“We have a dentist for example who's committed to two Monday's a month which is fantastic and we're working with a local lab to help us out with some lab work and also a denturist company that's willing to work with us a little bit too,” says Dunn.

The clinic was made possible through a $1-million donation from local philanthropist Al Quesnel.